Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Gaining More Confidence

Jokic is adjusting to playing new positions at the NBA level

When Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic was playing overseas, he was in a different position.

He had the ball in his hands constantly while playing shooting guard or small forward. Now, he's more of a frontcourt player and it's been one of the biggest adjustments so far during his NBA career.

Jovic is finally starting to feel comfortable in his position and it showed when he scored 25 points in Tuesday's victory against the Golden State Warriors in the summer league.

"It's different, for sure," Jovic said. "I played always shooting guard, small forward and now I'm at power forward or even center. I don't have the ball that much. I'm trying to cut a little bit more. I need to rebound. I need to make good screens. I didn't do that stuff much last season, so I'm trying to get used to it. That's why I can say I had a rough few first nights."

Jovic scored just nine points in his previous two summer league games. He made 5 of 7 from the 3-point line and also had nine rebounds. Jovic knows he still has a long way to go but the performance did wonders for his confidence.

"After two rough games, I think I looked all right," Jovic said. "Now, I know I can probably get a few more buckets in the NBA. It helped me for sure."

