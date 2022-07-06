Skip to main content

Miami Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Gaining More Confidence

Jokic is adjusting to playing new positions at the NBA level

When Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic was playing overseas, he was in a different position. 

He had the ball in his hands constantly while playing shooting guard or small forward. Now, he's more of a frontcourt player and it's been one of the biggest adjustments so far during his NBA career. 

Jovic is finally starting to feel comfortable in his position and it showed when he scored 25 points in Tuesday's victory against the Golden State Warriors in the summer league. 

"It's different, for sure," Jovic said. "I played always shooting guard, small forward and now I'm at power forward or even center. I don't have the ball that much. I'm trying to cut a little bit more. I need to rebound. I need to make good screens. I didn't do that stuff much last season, so I'm trying to get used to it. That's why I can say I had a rough few first nights."

Jovic scored just nine points in his previous two summer league games. He made 5 of 7 from the 3-point line and also had nine rebounds.  Jovic knows he still has a long way to go but the performance did wonders for his confidence. 

"After two rough games, I think I looked all right," Jovic said. "Now, I know I can probably get a few more buckets in the NBA. It helped me for sure." 

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE.

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

jovic big game
News

Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Scores 25 Points In Summer League Victory Against Warriors

By Shandel Richardson14 hours ago
USATSI_18390912_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Seen Working on His Three-Point Shot

By Jayden Armant18 hours ago
USATSI_15375127_168389536_lowres
News

Another Miami Heat Potential Free Agency Target Off The Board

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17701355_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Linked With Houston Rockets Guard Dennis Schroder

By Cory Nelson23 hours ago
USATSI_6690166_168389536_lowres
News

Former NBA Center Eddy Curry Talks About Playing with the Miami Heat’s Big Three

By Jayden ArmantJul 4, 2022
USATSI_18631583_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Making Small Strides

By Shandel RichardsonJul 4, 2022
USATSI_18107160_168389536_lowres
News

No Miami Heat Reunion For Goran Dragic

By Shandel RichardsonJul 4, 2022
USATSI_18631613_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Counting On Javonte Smart For Leadership During Summer League

By Shandel RichardsonJul 4, 2022