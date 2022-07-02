Summer League Goal For Omer Yurtseven Is Just Getting Time On Court

Last year center Omer Yurtseven was another surprise developmental success stories for the Miami Heat.

And that's exactly what the Heat want from him during the NBA summer league, which starts Saturday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the California Classic in San Francisco. The Heat want Yurtseven to just continue the development by getting more court time.

"I'm not going to sit here and say, `Well, when O gets here, we want him to shoot six 3s a game," said Heat assistant Malik Allen, who will coach the summer league team. "The big thing is for him to continue to get time, continue to get comfortable playing, the physically part of the game."

Yurtseven averaged 5.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 15 minutes. He was the first rookie since Shaquille O'Neal in 1992 to have four straight 15-rebound games.

He fell out of the playoff rotation because of experience but the Heat hope he can grow during the summer league.

"The rest falls sort of in place for him," Allen said. "I don't have a checklist of things. He has to continue to work on finishing and getting a little bit more efficient, which I think throughout the course of the year he did. But I think the big thing with him is for an opportunity to continue to play."

