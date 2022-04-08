P.J. Tucker Pays Tribute To Michael Jordan When Heat Played the Charlotte Hornets

Tucker wore the shoes Jordan during his rookie year before becoming Air Jordan

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has been known throughout the NBA world for his efficiency shooting corner three-pointers and his defensive presence.

Off the court, he is known as the NBA’s “Sneaker King” for sporting some of the most creative shoes across the league. His latest display was more for nostalgia than glamour.

Tucker’s newest addition to the collection are the NIKE Air Ships, the first shoes NBA legend Michael Jordan wore as a professional basketball player. These were the sneakers that Jordan sported before the launch of his Air Jordan brand. The Air Ships were released in 1984 but were quickly prohibited within the NBA because the color patterns didn’t align with league standards.

Tucker was seen practicing in the Air Ships before the Heat’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Jordan is part-owner of the Hornets, so it was fitting Tucker paid tribute.

Jordan is the most iconic shoe salesman in sports history. Even after his retirement, his shoes sell to the younger and older generation. He has made more than $8 billion.

The Heat play host to the Atlanta Hawks Friday in regular-season home finale at FTX Arena.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant