Miami Heat Scouting The Play-In Tournament Participants

The hard part is over for the Miami Heat.

They have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Now, they await their first-round opponents in the playoffs. The Heat's four potential opponents are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.

Here's how the Heat are preparing for the uncertainty.

Tyler Herro: “Yeah, I know how it works. I’m not really paying too much attention to it. Obviously, Brooklyn is the team we’re looking at, seeing who they’ll matchup against. But whoever we play in the first round, it is what it is. We’ll have to see everyone to get to where we want to go.”

Bam Adebayo: “I’m watching. I’m watching film, looking at guys’ tendencies. Reading plays. Seeing how they play in transition or certain schemes. In the playoffs you can’t run. You can’t try to duck anybody. If you win that matchup, you still have to face that. I don’t feel like anybody here is running from anything.”



Kyle Lowry: “I think the play-in is kind of self-explanatory. I figured that out last year. I’m not looking at that. Any team that we’ll possibly play will be a challenge. It’s the playoffs. There’s a reason they’re in the playoffs. Whoever we match up against, we know they’re going to give us their all. Whoever we match up against, we have to go out there and still do our job. It’s not going to be easy at all.”

The Heat have plenty time to prepare because they won't open the postseason until April 17.

