Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat face the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday at FTX Arena

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -9.5

VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115- 109, win in Portland on 1/5 and with a win would sweep the series for seventh time in team history and the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. The Heat are 25-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out. 

USATSI_17449673_168389536_lowres
5
Gallery
5 Images

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

TRAIL BLAZERS

Read More

F Nassir Little

F Robert Covington

C Jusuf Nurkic

G C.J. McCollum 

G Anfernee Simons

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: He had some incredible off-ball plays defensively. Those are the plays you can’t really teach. If you try to scheme that, guys would look at you crazy. He’s just playing to his instincts, which is really important to have those type of plays.”

