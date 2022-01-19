Portland Trail Blazers at Miami Heat Preview
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Heat -9.5
VITALS: The Heat and Trail Blazers meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 115- 109, win in Portland on 1/5 and with a win would sweep the series for seventh time in team history and the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. The Heat are 25-41 all-time versus the Blazers during the regular season, including 11-21 in home games and 14-20 in road games ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo are out.
Photo Gallery
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Gabe Vincent
G Duncan Robinson
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F P.J. Tucker
TRAIL BLAZERS
Read More
F Nassir Little
F Robert Covington
C Jusuf Nurkic
G C.J. McCollum
G Anfernee Simons
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler: He had some incredible off-ball plays defensively. Those are the plays you can’t really teach. If you try to scheme that, guys would look at you crazy. He’s just playing to his instincts, which is really important to have those type of plays.”
MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES
Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE
Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.
Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com