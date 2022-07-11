Skip to main content

Ray Allen Weighs In On The LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan G.O.A.T Debate

Allen says not so fast on calling LeBron the best player ever

The greatest player in NBA history is arguably the most popular topic among fans. 

It usually comes down to Michael Jordan versus LeBron James as the G.O.A.T or greatest of all time. Former Miami Heat guard Ray Allen recently joined the debate when talking to some young fans. 

A video posted on social media shows Allen explaining to the fans why James isn't a lock for the greatest player. 

The fan first says about James, "He can score and pass it." 

Then Allen unleashes a 20-second rebuttal. 

"Is he a great free throw shooter," Allen asks. The fan shakes his head, "no."

"Is he a great 3-point shooter," Allen asks again. The same reaction from the fan. 

"Is he a great dribbler," Allen asks. The same reaction from the fan. 

Before walking away, Allen ends the conversation by saying, "You're saying the G.O.A.T but he ain't even the great in all of them categories."

This debate will likely continue for many years. All that matters is James and Allen helped lead the Heat to an NBA title in 2013. 

