Skip to main content

Miami Heat Rookie Darius Days Patterns Game After P.J. Tucker

Days hopes to eventually fill a void at power forward for the Heat

Miami Heat rookie Darius Days recently said he patterned his game after a player the organization already likes. 

It makes sense why the Heat recently signed him to a two-way contract. In an interview at NBA Draft Combine, Days was asked which current or former NBA player he thinks he favors.

“Most definitely. P.J. Tucker, for sure. I feel like we, kind of, have the same build," Days said. "Shoot the corner three-ball, guard multiple guys, and just be very versatile on the floor.”

Days played for the San Antonio Spurs summer league team in Las Vegas. In three games, he averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.7 steals. He shot 55 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line.

He recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench in his last game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adding Days to the roster could help the Heat cope with the loss of Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. The Heat are in need of an intangibles player. 

Days played four seasons at Louisiana State but went undrafted after averaging 10 points, six rebounds, 0.7 assists, one steal, and 0.3 blocks in college career.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_17306978_168389536_lowres
News

Skip Bayless Sees Pat Riley Sealing The Deal For Kevin Durant To Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson11 hours ago
USATSI_18006104_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Lashes Out At Critics Of Jayson Tatum During NBA Finals

By Shandel Richardson18 hours ago
USATSI_18153952_168389536_lowres
News

Report: Washington Wizards Could Creep Into Race For Kevin Durant Race

By Shandel Richardson19 hours ago
USATSI_18681178_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Target Kevin Durant Still in Trade Talks Despite Lowered Interest

By Jayden Armant20 hours ago
USATSI_18420417_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O'Neal Blames LeBron James For `Superteam' Concept

By Cory Nelson22 hours ago
USATSI_17983877_168389536_lowres
News

Udonis Haslem Details Free Agency Meeting With Miami Heat

By Shandel RichardsonJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18153250_168389536_lowres
News

How Well Would Kyrie Irving Fit In Miami?

By Shandel RichardsonJul 17, 2022
USATSI_18006104_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Says He Still Has A `Championship Or Bust' Mentality

By Cory NelsonJul 16, 2022