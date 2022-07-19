Miami Heat Rookie Darius Days Patterns Game After P.J. Tucker

Miami Heat rookie Darius Days recently said he patterned his game after a player the organization already likes.

It makes sense why the Heat recently signed him to a two-way contract. In an interview at NBA Draft Combine, Days was asked which current or former NBA player he thinks he favors.

“Most definitely. P.J. Tucker, for sure. I feel like we, kind of, have the same build," Days said. "Shoot the corner three-ball, guard multiple guys, and just be very versatile on the floor.”

Days played for the San Antonio Spurs summer league team in Las Vegas. In three games, he averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.7 steals. He shot 55 percent from the field and 37 percent from the 3-point line.

He recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench in his last game.

Adding Days to the roster could help the Heat cope with the loss of Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. The Heat are in need of an intangibles player.

Days played four seasons at Louisiana State but went undrafted after averaging 10 points, six rebounds, 0.7 assists, one steal, and 0.3 blocks in college career.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson