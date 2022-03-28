Sacramento Kings At Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -12.5

VITALS: : : The Heat and Kings meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, the Kings recorded a two-point, 115-113, win in Sacramento. Last season, the Heat swept the series and has currently won 17 of the last 19 against the Kings in Miami. The Heat are 43-23 all-time versus Sacramento during the regular season, including 28-5 in home games and 15-18 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

KINGS

F Harrison Barnes

F Trey Lyles

C Damion Jones

G Justin Holiday

G Davion Mitchell

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on the four-game losing streak: “I think it’s disappointing at this point in the year. We want to be playing our best basketball at this point. There’s ups and downs to everything. You have to embrace the lows just as much as you embrace the highs because this is what is going to make us at the end of the day. We need to continue to fight and continue to work it out. The perspective on our goals hasn’t changed and we will continue to get better every day, and we will figure it out before the playoffs.”

