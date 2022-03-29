Miami Heat Looking To Build Momentum Before Playoffs

Now, the goal for the Miami Heat is to keep the momentum going.

The Heat broke a four-game losing streak by defeating the Sacramento Kings 123-100 Monday at FTX Arena. It ended perhaps the Heat's worst stretch of basketball this season.

“I think it helps, for everybody," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I don’t mind these stretches. They force you, if you approach it the right way, to address things. These are things that we had been feeling for a few weeks. It wasn’t a matter of lack of effort, lack of want or lack of commitment. There [are] some things, some detailed things that we needed to address and we’re going to have to continue to address them and try to get to another level. A better version. That’s what everybody, every team is trying to get to.”

The Heat have six regular season games remaining before the playoffs start. They are attempting to maintain the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“Adversity," center Bam Adebayo said. "I feel like it was more so that we were finally healthy, 1-15, and in that stretch of four games it was hard to get that right lineup for the right spacing. I felt like today we got our spacing right and we saw that it works ,and guys start to believe in that.”

