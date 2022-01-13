Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo in Top 10 All-Star Fan Voting; Tyler Herro drops out

The NBA releases second return of All-Star fan voting.

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo remained in the Top 10 for the second round of fan NBA All-Star voting while Tyler Herro dropped out.

Butler was fifth among frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference and Adebayo held steady at No. 7. Butler had 978,889 votes while Adebayo tallied 282,512.

Herro dropped off despite leading the Heat to three straight victories without Butler and Adebayo, who are both sidelined with injuries. Herro, who is the team's second-leading scorer at 20.7 points a game, is the league's top reserve scorer. He is the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

In Wednesday's victory against the Hawks, Herro had a team-high 21 points. He also had 11 assists and fell one rebound shy of his first career triple-double.

Butler, who could return this weekend. is going for his sixth All-Star appearance while Adebayo is seeking his second. He played in his first All-Star Game in 2020 at the United Center in Chicago. He has been sidelined since undergoing thumb surgery in early December.

The Heat return to action Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

