Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo in Top 10 All-Star Fan Voting; Tyler Herro drops out

The NBA releases second return of All-Star fan voting.

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo remained in the Top 10 for the second round of fan NBA All-Star voting while Tyler Herro dropped out. 

Butler was fifth among frontcourt players in the Eastern Conference and Adebayo held steady at No. 7. Butler had 978,889 votes while Adebayo tallied 282,512. 

all stars

Herro dropped off despite leading the Heat to three straight victories without Butler and Adebayo, who are both sidelined with injuries. Herro, who is the team's second-leading scorer at 20.7 points a game, is the league's top reserve scorer. He is the favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

In Wednesday's victory against the Hawks, Herro had a team-high 21 points. He also had 11 assists and fell one rebound shy of his first career triple-double. 

Butler, who could return this weekend. is going for his sixth All-Star appearance while Adebayo is seeking his second. He played in his first All-Star Game in 2020 at the United Center in Chicago. He has been sidelined since undergoing thumb surgery in early December. 

The Heat return to action Friday against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. 

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Tyler Herro scores 21 points to lead Heat past Hawks. CLICK HERE

Bam Adebayo staying upbeat while on the injured list. CLICK HERE

Heat have a favorable schedule the second half of the season. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

all stars
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo in Top 10 All-Star Fan Voting; Tyler Herro drops out

just now
USATSI_17495410_168389536_lowres
News

Why Duncan Robinson is So Important the Second Half of the Season for Miami Heat

2 hours ago
kyle lowry on tyler herro
News

VIDEO: Kyle Lowry on Tyler Herro's Growth This Season

4 hours ago
USATSI_17495408_168389536_lowres
News

Balance Becoming Miami Heat's Strength

4 hours ago
USATSI_17495406_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Continue Streaking With 115-91 Victory Against the Atlanta Hawks

4 hours ago
USATSI_17458663_168389536_lowres
News

Internet Meme Links Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Kobe Bryant

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17476546_168389536_lowres (2)
News

Miami Heat Ready for Second-Half Stretch

Jan 12, 2022
USATSI_17190585_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Dwyane Wade Ranks No. 28 on Top 75 Player List

Jan 12, 2022