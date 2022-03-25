Former Heat Forward Shawn Marion Unleashes On Critics Of His Jumpshot

Marion gets agitated when asked about his unusual shooting form

Shawn Marion did not hold back in his rant on Twitter Spaces.

He calls out people who have criticized his jumpshot, which was far from the traditional form. Still, Marion was among the league's most effective players during his career.

"They talk about my motherf***ing shot," Marion said during the session. "Don't nobody in the f***ing league shoot the same."

Marion, nicknamed “The Matrix,” was a four-time NBA All-Star that won a championship with the Dallas Mavericks against the Heat in 2011. He was briefly with the Heat from 2008-2009 when he was acquired from Phoenix in the Shaquille O'Neal trade.

During his 16-year NBA career, Marion averaged 15.2 points, 1.9 assists and 8.7 rebounds. Even though he was considered an elite player, he was often critiqued for his awkward shooting form.

"I'm shooting 35-40% from the f***ing 3-point line at one point in my career," Marion continued. "I was a very consistent jump shooter, so you want to sit there and tell me you want to talk about my motherf***ing shot, but don't want to talk about everything else I do on the f***ing floor? Man get the f*** out of here.”

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant