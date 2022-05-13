Miami Heat Advance To The Conference Finals After Game 6 Victory Against Sixers

Heat move on to the next round after Thursday night's win

The Miami Heat are once again back in the Eastern Conference finals.

They defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 99-90 Thursday in Game 6 of the conference semifinals. The Heat will face either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks in the next round. The Bucks lead the Celtics 3-2 in the best-of-7 series entering Game 6.

Forward Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Guard Max Strus, who had struggled during the postseason, finished with 20 points in the deciding victory.

The Heat won despite playing without guard Kyle Lowry, who was sidelined a second straight game because of a hamstring injury.

Miami clinched the series after hitting a wall in Games 3 and 4. They lost both after following wins in the first two games when the Sixers were playing without center Joel Embiid.

The Heat are in the conference finals for the second time in three years. In 2020 during the Orlando bubble, they lost to the Los Angles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Last year were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. This year, would give them a great rematch if they defeat the Celtics.

