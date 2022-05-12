Skip to main content

Outcome Of Heat-Sixers Series Could Make Or Break James Harden's Legacy

Despite Hall of Fame career, Harden once again on the brink of elimination

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden’s legacy is on the line Thursday for Game 6 against the Miami Heat. 

The 2018 MVP no longer shows flashes of greatness on a consistent basis. His lack of aggression and scoring efficiency has put the Sixers in a tough position. 

Harden, who led the league in field goal attempts in 2019 with the Houston Rockets, is now only averaging 13. Analysts and fans were quick to start the “Harden is back” narrative after he had 31 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds in Game 4. 

However, he had a disappointing Game 5 and has averaged an just 19.6 points on 40 percent shooting. Harden has the chance to sign another max contract this offseason but many debate whether it is worth cashing in on the 10-time All-Star. 

After forcing his way out of Brooklyn, Harden placed a lot of pressure and spotlight on himself to get it done after leaving the Big Three of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. If the 76ers lose before making the NBA Finals, there will be a lot of questions addressed in the offseason. 

"If I’m the owner of the Sixers I cannot commit to giving James Harden a max deal," former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire said on ESPN's `Get Up.' "Just don’t see the dedication."  

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1

