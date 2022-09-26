Miami Heat Still Have A Shot At Jae Crowder

It was announced on Sunday forward Jae Crowder requested not to show up for the Phoenix Suns training camp.

The Suns allowed the request because both parties are looking to part ways.

Crowder has made it public he does not plan on returning. After requesting not to show up to camp, Crowder went on Twitter to release a subliminal statement aimed toward the Suns.

“ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED," Crowder tweeted.. "WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.!"

With Crowder and the Suns looking to separate, it gives the Miami Heat an opportunity to acquire him. The Heat are still seeking a replacement for the power forward position P.J. Tucker left open when he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before signing with the Suns, Crowder spent one year with the Heat. He averaged 11 points in 20 games. His veteran experience also played a role in helping them make the NBA Finals where they lost to the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers, 4-1.

If the Heat can pull off a last-minute deal with Crowder, it would increase their winning chances as he provides tough defense and reliable shooting off the bench.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson