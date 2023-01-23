Miami Heat Struggling To Find Suitors In Duncan Robinson Trade

The Heat have dangled Robinson as trade bait but found no deals yet

The Miami Heat were quiet during free agency last summer and have yet to make any moves leading up to the trade deadline.

It's not that they haven't tried. The Heat have put forward Duncan Robinson on the trading block but have reportedly been unable to find any acceptable deals.

NBA reporter Marc Stein recently addressed the issue on his website.

"The Heat, of course, have also been trying to trade Duncan Robinson without success, with Robinson having fallen out of the rotation before his recent finger surgery in Year 2 of a five-year, $90 million contract," Stein wrote.

Robinson has fallen off since being the Heat's feel-good story during the 2019-2020 season when set the franchise record most 3-pointers in a single. He went from undrafted to rotation player but has played as a reserve most of the past two seasons.

The hefty contract is probably why so many teams are cautious of acquiring Robinson, so the Heat could be stuck with him.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Floater becomes part of Tyler Herro's offensive game. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler adjusting to double-teams. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still part of the offensive game plan. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com