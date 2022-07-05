Another Miami Heat Potential Free Agency Target Off The Board

T.J. Warren of the Indiana Pacers to sign with Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat lost out on another potential free agent signing Tuesday.

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren is expected to join the Brooklyn Nets according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is for one year.

The Heat were reportedly interested in Warren. He could have helped fill the void left by P.J. Tucker, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers. The signing of Warren dries the pool of replacements even further for the Heat, who have yet to make any offseason acquisitions. Their only activity during free agency has been re-signing Victor Oladipo and Dewayne Dedmon.

Warren is recovering from a left foot injury this season. He's averaging 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and 0.5 blocks in his career. Adding him to the Heat’s roster might be somewhat risky, considering he and Jimmy Butler have a tense history. The two have had a budding rivalry since 2020.

The Heat still remain active in the chase for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Mitchell is reportedly unhappy in Utah and Durant has already requested a trade from Brooklyn.

