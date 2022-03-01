Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Regaining Pre-Injury Form

Herro has played strong since the NBA All-Star break

Tyler Herro is back like he never left.

With nearly two weeks rest between time he was injured and the All-Star break, Herro has played solid the past three games.

Since his return, he has averaged 24 points, five rebounds and 3.3 assists. Herro outscored the New York Knicks bench (25-18) in the Heat's victory Feb. 25. 

Herro continued the strong play in Monday's victory against the Chicago Bulls, putting together a more complete performance with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. It included a fullcourt alley-oop pass to center Bam Adebayo. 

“I just want to continue getting better at all aspects of the game,” Herro said. “[Heat coach Erik Spoelstra] emphasizes every game that if we can get our turnovers down we can be one of the top offenses in the league. Taking care of the ball and making the right reads; scoring comes natural for me so being able to continue to make plays for my teammates will allow everything to come.”

The Heat return to action Wednesday on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks.  

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

