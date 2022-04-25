Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Still Trying To Work His Way Into Playoffs

Tyler Herro has had a remarkable third season in the NBA.

He averaged 20.7 points, four assists and five rebounds and has almost locked up the Sixth Man of the Year Award.

But despite his impressive regular season, Herro has been quiet in the playoffs so far.

Herro has averaged 12 points, three assists, and 4.5 rebounds. While his statistics are still decent, they are still below what he did during the regular season. In addition, his field goal and three-point percentages are significantly lower. Herro had a field goal percentage of 44.7% during the regular season and shot 39.9 from the three-point line. In the postseason, he has a field goal percentage of 36.5percent and is shooting 20.8 percent from the arc.

His latest outing was a three-point performance to go along with three rebounds and one assist. Herro went 1 of 8 from the field goal range and missed all five of his three-pointers. While the Heat have proved they can win without Herro shooting well, they will need him to improve if they want to go deep into the postseason. Herro was their second-leading scorer in the regular season, showing how crucial he is to Miami’s success.

The Heat will host Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.