Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Playing At Peak Level

Herro says his confidence is at an all-time high

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has never had a problem with confidence.

It's just at a different level now. Herro, who has all but secured the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, is playing the best basketball of his career.

“I guess you could say that," Herro said when asked if his confidence was at an all-time high. "I’m probably playing the best I’ve ever played in my life. I’m able to be confident. Just trying to stay the course and not get too high or too low with the most important part of the season coming up.”

Herro is averaging 20.8 points, five rebounds and 3.9 assists this season but he has taken it to another level the past two months. He's averaged 21.2 in the 19 games since the All-Star break, scoring below 20 just four times during the stretch.

“He’s special," teammate Jimmy Butler said. "Yes, his confidence is at an all-time high, as it should be. That Sixth Man of the Year — we already know who it is going to. He deserves it because he does work incredibly hard and he cares about winning first. He’s gotten so much better at not only taking and making shots but getting everybody else easy shots. Getting stops when needed, moving the ball, making all the right reads. He’s key to what we’ve been doing, not just right now. We need that T-Herro when the playoffs roll around.”

