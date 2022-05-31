Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Experienced The Highs And Lows This Season

The third-year guard says he still has plenty time to improve

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro made great strides during his third NBA season. 

He also learned there is room for improvement. Herro spoke about his growth Tuesday during the team's exit interviews at FTX Arena. 

“First of all, this season was good, or great, as far as the experiences," Herro said. "...The playoffs were kind of a weird ride. But it was a learning curve for me. People forget I’m 22.”

Herro won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award after averaging a career-high 20.7 points. His season fizzled in the postseason, especially in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics when he was sidelined by a groin injury. 

Still, Herro refused to blame his struggles on the injury. 

"Next time in that situation I'll be more prepared and better," Herro said. 

Herro also hinted that he wants to be a starter at some point in his career. He came off the bench all season. 

  "Yeah for sure," Herro said. "In someway I would like to start. It's my fourth year, I think I've earned it. We'll see what happens."

