Player(s)
Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat Ignoring Opinions From Outside The Locker Room

National respect not a concern for the Miami Heat

The answer was expected from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro. 

After Monday's victory against the Chicago Bulls, Herro was asked if the Heat had enough respect from national media. 

“I have no clue," Herro said. "Whatever people say is cool. The playoffs are a whole other season once the regular season is over. Whatever people want to say about us is cool. Whatever floats people’s boat. We just want to keep playing as a team. We love each other. We want to keep things rolling and making each other better each game.” 

The Heat haven't got the attention nationally expected for the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. Despite holding an 8-2 record against some of the favorites in the East (Milwaukee, Chicago, Brooklyn, Philadelphia), there is question if the Heat are being taken seriously. 



Miami Heat refuse to focus on national attention from media



Miami Heat refuse to focus on national attention from media



Miami Heat refuse to focus on national attention from media

But the media is starting to come around. Mike Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser of ESPN's Pardon The Interruption gave the Heat some credit for their. Both agreed the Heat had more playoff potential than the Bulls, who are No. 2 in the East. 

"Miami was in the Finals two years ago," Kornheiser said. "I think Miami has a real team. It's a veteran team. They've played together for two or three years."

Wilbon had similar thoughts.  

"Miami has everything you need," Wilbon said. "They can guard every position on floor. They've got depth. Tyler Herro is back to playing the way he was in the bubble. The guts of this team has already been to the Finals."

Read More

The Heat have a chance to make more believers Wednesday against the Bucks in Milwaukee.  

