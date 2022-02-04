Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Says All-Star Snub `Is What It is'

Herro still feeling he is having an All-Star year after not being selected

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will have to wait at least another year before making his first NBA All-Star Game appearance.

Herro was not chosen among the Eastern Conference reserves Thursday night. He was left off despite being the league's top sixth man and the Heat's second-leading scorer.

"It is what it is," Herro said after scoring 24 points in the Heat's victory against the San Antonio Spurs. "I feel like I've had an All-Star year to this point. Really, all I have to say is congrats to my teammate Jimmy (Butler)."

Butler is the Heat's lone representative in the event. He is set to make his sixth appearance.

For Herro, it just provides more motivation. He used being passed for the McDonald's All-American in high school as fuel to help him become a lottery pick at Kentucky.

"My whole life I've been kind of doubted multiple All-Star games through high school, through college," Herro said. "It's nothing new to me. I figured I wouldn't make it. It's all good."

Butler says Herro's time will come. This is only his third NBA season.

"I think he's been playing at an All-Star level," Butler said "...He deserves it. But he has a long career and he'll be a multiple All-Star."

