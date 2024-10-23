Miami Heat-Orlando Magic Injury Report: Heat Relatively Healthy Entering Opener
The Miami Heat are only missing one key player for tonight's season opener against the Orlando Magic.
Guard Josh Richardson will not play because of a foot injury.
Here's the game preview:
Game time: 7:30 pm., ET
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -1.5
VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the first of four matchups this season. Tonight marks the ninth time the Heat has opened a season against Orlando with the last opener between the teams in Miami happening back in 2002. Last season, the Heat won the series, 3-1, and has won
four of the last five overall. Miami is 79-59 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 44-24 in home games and 35-35 in road games. This marks the first game with Pat Riley's name on the court.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Terry Rozier
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Jimmy Butler
F Nikola Jovic
MAGIC
F Franz Wagner
F Paolo Banchero
C Draymond Green
G Jalen Suggs
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
QUOTABLE
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on opening the season: “We’re just trying to get on the same page, put together a game that makes sense for our team. We’re not reinventing the game of basketball. We’re not reinventing it for us. These are supposed to be some subtle, and, hopefully, some-level-of-sophisticated improvements. But that’s really all it is. I just want our guys comfortable. I want them knowing how we’re going to play, what’s going to lead to winning, and get to that more consistently.”
