Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Working His Way Back Into Rotation

The Miami Heat won a crucial game against the Toronto Raptors Sunday night, and guard Victor Oladipo was a big reason why.

Oladipo scored 21 points on 63 percent shooting from the field coming off the bench. It has been an up and down season since Oladipo came back from his quad injury, but this is a good sign for the Heat as the playoffs are approaching.

Oladipo embraces the depth and rotation changes that Miami has.

“Knowing that the opportunity could come because that's where this team works, where different guys are stepping up on different nights,.” Oladipo said.

Oladipo could be a huge difference maker down the line. In the playoffs it is the game within the game that will separate champions from first round exits.

“I’m just that's what I was focused on," Oladipo said. "When my number was called today, and I was ready”.

Miami has won four straight games and looking to extend it when they play the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday at FTX Arena that will have playoff implications.

Miami holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and are two games ahead of the Boston Celtics.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1