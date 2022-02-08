Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson
Team(s)
Miami Heat, Washington Wizards

Miami Heat Getting Hot At The Right Time

The Heat have now won three straight after starting 0-2 on the road trip

Because of injuries, the Miami Heat expected to struggle at the beginning of this season-long, six-game road trip. 

With some of the parts returning, the Heat have gotten back on the right track. They have now won three straight after dropping the first two games of the trip. The latest was the 121-100 win Monday at the Washington Wizards. 

“Whenever we are making shots, we look like a really good team,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “More than anything, I think we’re just playing at an extremely high level. Our energy has been there and it’s always good to win on the road.”

The Heat were victorious despite playing without reserve guard Tyler Herro, who is battling knee soreness. There is no timetable on his return but coach Erik Spoelstra isn't concerned about a lack of firepower. 

“We have a bunch of ignitable guys,” Spoelstra said. “They hit one, that can easily turn into four or five. If somebody else hits one, the next guy feels like he’s hot and he’s never even shot one. It’s just they feed off each other, that energy, that momentum.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Read More

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17637139_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Getting Hot At The Right Time

37 seconds ago
USATSI_17613701_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Reflects on All-Star Appearance

16 hours ago
USATSI_17602143_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Washington Wizards Preview

22 hours ago
USATSI_17625320_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Named NBA All-Star Game Coach

Feb 6, 2022
USATSI_17625319_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Becoming A More Mature Player

Feb 6, 2022
USATSI_17607176_168389536_lowres
News

LaMelo Ball Has Came A Long Way Since Making First Start Against Heat A Year Ago

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17578992_168389536_lowres
News

Could There Be A Possible Miami Heat And LeBron James Reunion?

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17081590_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Season-Opening Lineup Hoping To Gain Rhythm

Feb 5, 2022