Miami Heat Getting Hot At The Right Time

The Heat have now won three straight after starting 0-2 on the road trip

Because of injuries, the Miami Heat expected to struggle at the beginning of this season-long, six-game road trip.

With some of the parts returning, the Heat have gotten back on the right track. They have now won three straight after dropping the first two games of the trip. The latest was the 121-100 win Monday at the Washington Wizards.

“Whenever we are making shots, we look like a really good team,” forward Jimmy Butler said. “More than anything, I think we’re just playing at an extremely high level. Our energy has been there and it’s always good to win on the road.”

The Heat were victorious despite playing without reserve guard Tyler Herro, who is battling knee soreness. There is no timetable on his return but coach Erik Spoelstra isn't concerned about a lack of firepower.

“We have a bunch of ignitable guys,” Spoelstra said. “They hit one, that can easily turn into four or five. If somebody else hits one, the next guy feels like he’s hot and he’s never even shot one. It’s just they feed off each other, that energy, that momentum.”

