Rotations For The Miami Heat Are `Still Kind of Funky'

Injuries made it difficult this season for the Miami Heat because of the limited roster.

They've also made it tough because the replacements played so well they have left many decisions for coach Erik Spoelstra. Since they began getting healthy, the Heat have used several different lineups.

The Heat want to have a constant rotation before the postseason starts.

“I don’t think we are where we need to be, at all," guard Kyle Lowry said. "Rotations are still kind of funky right now. We’re still just trying to figure out what we’re doing rotation wise. That’s going to take time, not too much time. We don’t have too much time. Our playoff rotations will get a little bit shorter and tighter. Those things will work themselves out.”

It has been a struggle for both parties, the coaches and players.

“I think it’s a combination of both [players and coaches]," forward P.J. Tucker said. "You not knowing your minutes, not knowing what’s going to happen in the game. Somebody might get into foul trouble. You never know what’s going to happen in games. Might be matchups. Coach might want to go with certain matchups. Some guys will play a little more. There [are] so many variables. You can’t say exactly what it is. It’s different. Every day is different, whether somebody is in or out.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he will figure it out before it's too late.

“This is our reality," Spoelstra said. "We had this conversation two-and-a-half months ago. This is going to be happening, and then it never did. Everybody knew that these kind of decisions would happen as you get closer. We will have to figure out some things. I will have to make some tough decisions. We still have [eight] games left before the playoffs. We’ll work through some things and then eventually have some clarity on the rotation.”

