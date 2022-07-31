Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Embracing The South Florida Love

With the trade rumors surrounding the Miami Heat slowing down, center Bam Adebayo made it clear he hopes to remain a Heat player for his career. He touched on the topic during his youth basketball clinic on Saturday.

“I consider it a home away from home just because the community took me in,” Adebayo told the reporters. “The fact that I go to the inner city and the kids have my jersey on. People seeing me out in the community and telling me, ‘Thank you for what you do in our community and what you do in Miami.’ Just stepping in that type of Udonis Haslem role. Even though he’s from here, I feel like the city accepts me like UD.”

Haslem, who was born in Miami, has spent his 19-year career with the Heat. Although he doesn’t have a lot of accolades to his name, he has been an important piece to the Heat for years.

He was a member of three Heat title teams and rarely mentioned in trade rumors.

It has been reported in the past Haslem and Adebayo have a strong friendship and they train together.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter