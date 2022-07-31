Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Embracing The South Florida Love

Adebayo says he could see himself finishing his career with the Heat
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the trade rumors surrounding the Miami Heat slowing down, center Bam Adebayo made it clear he hopes to remain a Heat player for his career. He touched on the topic during his youth basketball clinic on Saturday.

“I consider it a home away from home just because the community took me in,” Adebayo told the reporters. “The fact that I go to the inner city and the kids have my jersey on. People seeing me out in the community and telling me, ‘Thank you for what you do in our community and what you do in Miami.’ Just stepping in that type of Udonis Haslem role. Even though he’s from here, I feel like the city accepts me like UD.”

Haslem, who was born in Miami, has spent his 19-year career with the Heat. Although he doesn’t have a lot of accolades to his name, he has been an important piece to the Heat for years.

He was a member of three Heat title teams and rarely mentioned in trade rumors. 

It has been reported in the past Haslem and Adebayo have a strong friendship and they train together. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble

By Landon BufordJul 29, 2022 4:02 PM EDT
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Linked In A Potential Trade

By Cory NelsonJul 29, 2022 10:18 AM EDT
USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shows Off New Hairdo

By Shandel RichardsonJul 28, 2022 11:45 AM EDT
USATSI_17664550_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Turning Their Attention To John Collins?

By Cory NelsonJul 27, 2022 2:48 PM EDT
USATSI_18154021_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum On Kevin Durant Trade Speculation: `I Love The Guys That We Got'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 27, 2022 12:44 PM EDT
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Heat Still Trying To Remain Active In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Cory NelsonJul 27, 2022 12:22 PM EDT
USATSI_18152929_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Could Pursue Blake Griffin During Free Agency

By Cory NelsonJul 26, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
USATSI_18681178_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Enter The Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Cory NelsonJul 25, 2022 12:03 PM EDT