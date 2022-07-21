Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo On Trade Speculation: `It Is What It Is'

Adebayo discusses being involved in Kevin Durant trade talks

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo had been among the players discussed in the team trading for Brooklyn Nets star in Durant.

Adebayo has paid attention to the speculation but refuses to let it consume him. He spoke about it Thursday at a basketball clinic at Hard Rock Stadium.  

“It is what it is, control what you can control,” Adebayo said. “Obviously it’s an opportunity for something, but in my opinion, control what you can control. I can’t control that. So do what I’ve been doing. I get up early. I work out. Having fun with these kids. And I’m going to go home and go to sleep.”

The Heat have tried to compile a package since Durant requested a trade in late June. The Nets reportedly want Adebayo part of the deal. The Heat have been relatively quiet during free agency, with forward P.J. Tucker being the only departure. 

Still, Adebayo feels the Heat can contend for a title with the current roster. 

“They’re always counting us out,” Adebayo said. “We The Kennel for a reason, the underdog. That’s our chip. You can believe what you want, you can say what you want.”

