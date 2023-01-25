Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Scores 30 In Victory Against Boston Celtics

The Heat won despite playing without Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have needed extra scoring from the supporting cast when Jimmy Butler is sidelined with injury.

On Tuesday, Bam Adebayo answered the challenge. He scored 30 points and hit the jumper to put the Heat ahead in their 98-95 victory against the Boston Celtics at Miami-Dade Arena.

The Heat tied the season series against the Celtics at 2-2. Boston played without starters Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford and reserve Malcolm Brogdon while the Heat were minus Butler, who was a late scratch because of back pain.

That left Adebayo in charge of sparking the offense. He shot 12 of 22 from the field and also had 15 rebounds. Haywood Highsmith had 15 points and 10 rebounds off the bench while Max Strus had 13 points in place of Butler in the starting lineup.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 31 points.

