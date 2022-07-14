Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Using Game 7 Loss To Boston Celtics As Motivation For This Season

Adebayo ready to "run it back" this season

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo still thinks about it even though it's been nearly two months. 

The Heat's Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics is often on his mind, but it will only help Adebayo moving forward. He plans to use it as motivation entering this season. 

“We feel like we came up short,” Adebayo said on a radio appearance with 790 The Ticket. “So I feel like that’s a mandatory, to get back to where we were and have a different result. It haunts you, because you get that close to something and one shot away. If you look at the game, there were so many moments where we could have taken advantage of the game.”

Adebayo, who is entering his sixth season, said one of his goals is becoming a more consistent scorer. Last year he averaged a career-high 19.1 points and 10.1 rebounds but failed to repeat as an All-Star. 

“I feel like my shot attempts are going to go up,” Adebayo said. “The guys want the ball in my hands. They want me to score more. So, my job is really easy.”

Adebayo also said the Heat will benefit from having most of their core back. The only loss during free agency was forward P.J. Tucker. 

“It’s just good to have a feeling like we can run it back and do something different this year, having Caleb back, having Dewayne, having Victor, guys who know our system, and then just everybody falling in line," Adebayo said.

