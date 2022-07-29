Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Linked In A Potential Trade

Robinson reportedly could be involved in trade for Davis Bertans
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat’s offseason rumors continue to circulate as they are now being linked to Dallas Mavericks power forward Davis Bertans.

On a recent episode of the “Five on the Floor” podcast on July 28, co-hosts Greg Sylvander and Alex Toledo brought probable backup ideas for the Heat if they fail to acquire Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. One idea they discussed was a potential trade deal including forward Duncan Robinson and Bertans.

“As I trolled around some of the people that I speak to leaguewide, they were like, ‘Hey, that’s a guy you could probably get for Duncan straight up,'” Sylvander said during the episode.

Considering Robinson’s advantage as a shooter is much greater than anything Bertans has proven on the hardwood, everybody on the show agreed the deal wouldn’t make much sense in the Heat’s favor.

Even though Robinson’s playoff stats last season weren’t usual, he has still been elite during his career. He averages 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks. He shoots 43 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Bertans averages eight points, two rebounds, one assist, 0.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks. He shoots 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from the three-point line. Even though Bertans can hit outside shots, he doesn’t do it as accurately as Robinson.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the window for acquiring Durant and/or Mitchell is slowly closing, the Heat might have to settle for a small-name player entering this NBA season.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shows Off New Hairdo

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_17664550_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Turning Their Attention To John Collins?

By Cory NelsonJul 27, 2022 2:48 PM EDT
USATSI_18154021_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum On Kevin Durant Trade Speculation: `I Love The Guys That We Got'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 27, 2022 12:44 PM EDT
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Heat Still Trying To Remain Active In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Cory NelsonJul 27, 2022 12:22 PM EDT
USATSI_18152929_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Could Pursue Blake Griffin During Free Agency

By Cory NelsonJul 26, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
USATSI_18681178_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Enter The Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Cory NelsonJul 25, 2022 12:03 PM EDT
USATSI_18374563_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Still Feels Slighted About Defensive Player Of The Year Award

By Shandel RichardsonJul 23, 2022 3:39 PM EDT
USATSI_7758549_168389536_lowres
News

LeBron James Reportedly Declined Pat Riley's Request To Play For Less Money In 2014

By Shandel RichardsonJul 23, 2022 2:01 PM EDT