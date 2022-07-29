Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Linked In A Potential Trade

The Miami Heat’s offseason rumors continue to circulate as they are now being linked to Dallas Mavericks power forward Davis Bertans.

On a recent episode of the “Five on the Floor” podcast on July 28, co-hosts Greg Sylvander and Alex Toledo brought probable backup ideas for the Heat if they fail to acquire Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. One idea they discussed was a potential trade deal including forward Duncan Robinson and Bertans.

“As I trolled around some of the people that I speak to leaguewide, they were like, ‘Hey, that’s a guy you could probably get for Duncan straight up,'” Sylvander said during the episode.

Considering Robinson’s advantage as a shooter is much greater than anything Bertans has proven on the hardwood, everybody on the show agreed the deal wouldn’t make much sense in the Heat’s favor.

Even though Robinson’s playoff stats last season weren’t usual, he has still been elite during his career. He averages 11 points, two rebounds, one assist, 0.5 steals, and 0.2 blocks. He shoots 43 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Bertans averages eight points, two rebounds, one assist, 0.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks. He shoots 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from the three-point line. Even though Bertans can hit outside shots, he doesn’t do it as accurately as Robinson.

With the window for acquiring Durant and/or Mitchell is slowly closing, the Heat might have to settle for a small-name player entering this NBA season.

