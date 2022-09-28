Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question.

On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.

"I think so," Butler said. "I'm comfortable. I've got a good group around that allows me to just hoop and not worry about nothing on any given day. I've got shooters. We've got defenders around me and also some good players. Prime or not, I think that I am."



Last season Butler nearly led the Heat to their second NBA Finals appearance in three seasons. The Heat, who were the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, will rely heavily on Butler as they attempt another deep postseason run.

A prime Butler should give the Heat the best opportunity to repeat last year's feat.

