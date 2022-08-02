Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Makes Harsh Assessment Of New Jimmy Butler Hairdo

Lowry has hilarious reaction to Butler's new dreads

When Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler first revealed his new hairdo, the Internet had their reaction. 

Recently, Heat teammates Kyle Lowry chimed in. He gave his thoughts while making an appearance on ESPN’s The VC Show with Vince Carter, a former NBA star who spent most of his career with the Toronto Raptors. 

“My man, my dawg, my brother,” Lowry tells Carter on the show. “I talked to him on Facetime on Tuesday and I was just like ‘What the f***?! You got dreads?'”

Last week Butler show off his new look in a social-media post that caused quite the stir on the Internet. He displayed the long deadlocks while conducting an offseason workout.

"It’s on fire, yo’ he said,” Lowry said on the show. “I said, ‘Bro, come on.’ But if anyone knows Jimmy, Jimmy’s gonna do whatever Jimmy wants to do. Jimmy’s got soul."'

Butler is entering his fourth season in Miami since being acquired the summer of 2019. He led the Heat to the Finals his first season during the NBA "bubble" in Orlando. After being eliminated by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks the following year, Butler helped the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. 

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18512593_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Player Andre Iguodala Says 2012 Olympic Team Would Beat Original Dream Team

By Cory Nelson3 hours ago
USATSI_14033832_168389536_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell And Bam Adebayo Once Again Spark Trade Speculation After Pro League Appearance

By Cory Nelson7 hours ago
USATSI_18149732_168389536_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade Draws Hilarious Reaction After Posting Workout Video

By Shandel Richardson23 hours ago
USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Getting Buckets On The Playground?

By Shandel RichardsonAug 1, 2022 2:57 PM EDT
USATSI_9727914_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues The `Revenge Tour' With Russell Westbrook

By Shandel RichardsonAug 1, 2022 2:26 PM EDT
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Embracing The South Florida Love

By Cory NelsonJul 31, 2022 12:15 PM EDT
USATSI_18390954_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble

By Landon BufordJul 29, 2022 4:02 PM EDT
USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Linked In A Potential Trade

By Cory NelsonJul 29, 2022 10:18 AM EDT