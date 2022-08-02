Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Makes Harsh Assessment Of New Jimmy Butler Hairdo

When Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler first revealed his new hairdo, the Internet had their reaction.

Recently, Heat teammates Kyle Lowry chimed in. He gave his thoughts while making an appearance on ESPN’s The VC Show with Vince Carter, a former NBA star who spent most of his career with the Toronto Raptors.

“My man, my dawg, my brother,” Lowry tells Carter on the show. “I talked to him on Facetime on Tuesday and I was just like ‘What the f***?! You got dreads?'”

Last week Butler show off his new look in a social-media post that caused quite the stir on the Internet. He displayed the long deadlocks while conducting an offseason workout.

"It’s on fire, yo’ he said,” Lowry said on the show. “I said, ‘Bro, come on.’ But if anyone knows Jimmy, Jimmy’s gonna do whatever Jimmy wants to do. Jimmy’s got soul."'

Butler is entering his fourth season in Miami since being acquired the summer of 2019. He led the Heat to the Finals his first season during the NBA "bubble" in Orlando. After being eliminated by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks the following year, Butler helped the Heat earn the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last season.

