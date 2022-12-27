Miami Heat's Orlando Robinson Providing Valuable Minutes Off The Bench

Robinson had 15 points and nine rebounds in Monday's win against Timberwolves

The Miami Heat have a long history of grooming developmental players.

Add center Orlando Robinson to the list. He had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the Heat's victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday.

"He was the player of the game," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He's very steady. Everybody is coaching him, teaching him, screaming at him, yelling at him, directing him and everything in between. He's very stable. He can take the information, process it and apply it. He really works every single day to be able to produce and be ready for these moments."

Robinson helped fill in for the absence of Bam Adebayo, who was sidelined because of an illness. Robinson has made a case to be in the rotation no matter who is available.

"I would say arguably he's the most improved since summer league of all the guys that we've had," Spoelstra said. "This is his third or fourth impactful game with his minutes. It doesn't necessarily lead to these kind of stats but I think it shows he's slowly earning the trust of the team."

