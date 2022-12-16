Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Channels Inner Kevin Durant After Career-High 41 Points In Win Against Houston Rockets

Herro is first Heat player to score at least 35 points in consecutive games since LeBron James

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro shot the ball like Kevin Durant during Thursday's victory against the Houston Rockets.

So he earned the right to act like Durant in the postgame interview.

When asked when he knew he would score a career-high 41 points on 10 3-pointers, he offered, "When I woke up."

Durant used the same words a few weeks ago to describe when he felt he would score 45 points. Herro's performance was so key because the Heat were playing without starters Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.

The roster was so depleted the Heat started veteran Udonis Haslem. So every point from Herro counted in the 111-108 victory.

"With our whole team, the game isn't easy. It's tough flying and playing in a back-to-back," Herro said. "So to be able to win this one, get back to .500 with another game before we head back home, it's big for us."

Herro's production came one night after scoring 35 points, including the winning basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"He's a brilliant shooter," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He can do it off the dribble and off the catch. That type of versatility is going to important for us going forward when we do get our full health back."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Rockets' victory. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com