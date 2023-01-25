Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Comfortable As Closer And Facilitator In Clutch Moments

Herro assisted Bam Adebayo on the clinching basket against the Boston Celtics

It's no secret Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro lives for the late-game moments.

He's hit a couple winning baskets in the closing seconds this season but he's also learning when to defer. That was the case when he hit center Bam Adebayo with an assist for the clinching bucket with 20 seconds remaining in Tuesday's win against the Boston Celtics.

At the time, Herro was just 4 of 19 from the field so he felt Adebayo was the better option.

"Bam had it going toward the end," Herro said. "Being able to find him in the pocket, in the middle of the floor, that's his sweet spot. He's going to make that shot more time than not. Just wanted to get him the ball if I didn't have a shot myself."

It's part of the improving chemistry between Adebayo and Herro. They are the Heat's best two-man game.

"Me and Tyler have been developing this connection for over four years and just having that connection in the moment of truth is a beautiful thing," Adebayo said. "We're still building on it."

