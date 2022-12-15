Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Growing More Confident After Winning Shot Against Oklahoma City Thunder

Herro had 35 points, including nine 3-pointers, in victory against Thunder

With Jimmy Butler sidelined and Bam Adebayo not in the game, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro took it upon himself.

Herro hit the winning shot from the wing with 4.9 seconds left to help the Heat to a 110-108 victory Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"I got to my spot," Herro said. "Coach and Kyle (Lowry) wanted me to get the ball at the top and they wanted me to shoot late as I could. I tried to get the shot clock down and was able to get to my spot, raise up and knock it down."

Herro finished with 35 points, including a career-high nine 3-pointers. He is averaging 22 points the last three games.

"It feels good but most importantly it feels good to get the win," Herro said. "We were trying to win our first two consecutive games on the road this year and we got that."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com