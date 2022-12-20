Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Improving As A Facilitator

Miami Heat’s guard Tyler Herro is having an unforgettable season.

Many considered him as a spot-up shooter when he entered the league. After a season, Herro has proven he is more than that. Herro is averaging a career-high 4.2 assists this season.

"It's the versatility," Spoelstra said. "That's what he can bring to whatever lineup. He can play off the ball. I think that's really helpful in that starting lineup. But he can also play with the ball and can be extremely dangerous in the pick-and-rolls off the dribble, in transitions.”

Herro is showing he is worth the four-year, $130-million contract he signed in the offseason. This is his first season as a starter and he hasn't disappointed.

He is averaging 21 points on 45 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent from the 3-point line, all career-highs. On Dec. 15, Herro scored a career-high 41 points against the Houston Rockets, which included a franchise-record 10 3-pointers.

