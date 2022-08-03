Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Makes An Appearance On Top Shooting Guard Rankings

HoopsHype includes Herro among its best two guards

At least one publication feels Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is among the NBA's best shooting guards. 

The website HoopsHype.com recently chose its top 25 shooting guards list. Herro landed at No. 12 on the list after earning the league's Sixth Man of the Year award last season. 

"No. 12 may seem like a low spot for the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, but Tyler Herro’s struggles in the postseason, not solely due to injury, gave us some pause with regards to projecting his 2022-23 outlook," the website wrote. After all, once teams started trapping him in the postseason to disrupt his flow, it seemed like the sharpshooter out of Kentucky had few answers on his way to averaging 13.9 points on 25.4 percent shooting from three over his first 13 playoff games in 2022, a cut-off we used to remove his final game before the injury and his only appearance after the injury."

Herro was rated one spot of ahead of Golden State Warriors standout Klay Thompson. The list was topped by Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and No. 2 was the Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell, who the Heat have targeted during the offseason. 

