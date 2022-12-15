Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Continues To Make Progress

Oladipo had 12 points in the Heat's victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo knows the scoring will come eventually.

In the meantime, he plans on doing other things while getting acclimated to the lineup. Oladipo had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Heat's victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday.

It was easily his most productive game of the season.

"I'm just getting better and better, stronger and stronger every game," Oladipo said. "It's different right now. We're kind of in the thick of things to find my rhythm but I can do other things while I find my rhythm. Just go out there and play as hard as I can for as long as I can. Just continue to stay confident."

Oladipo is still working his way back from offseason knee surgery. The Heat have taken their time because he has dealt with knee issues since 2019. The 31 minutes he played Wednesday were a season-high.

"I think he would let me play a little longer," Oladipo said of coach Erik Spoelstra. "I just got a little tired in the second quarter."

The Heat play the Houston Rockets Thursday but Oladipo said if he was unsure if he's ready to play the second night of a back-to-back yet.

"I don't know," Oladipo said. "I got to listen to my body and see how I respond ... In all seriousness, it's just a day-to-day thing, so I just got to see. I'm sure eventually I'll be able to soon."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com