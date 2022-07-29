Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod has one of the most respected dribble moves in basketball history.

And Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has spent the offseason trying to perfect.

Oladipo has been in the gym working to get back to all-star form following back-to-back injuries on his ‘revenge tour.’ He has been working with Joshua Dudley️, who goes by ‘Churchhboy’ on Instagram.

Dudley is the Pro Elite Trainer at Fearless Training. He recently posted a video of Oladipo showcasing his "Shammgod combos" dribbles with the caption, “Is the Shammgod one [of] the best moves in basketball??”

“I think it’s a move that you should have if you are a basketball player in your arsenal,” Shammgod told The Shadow League. “It is almost unstoppable, so; I’m just honored that people recognize me for it.”

Oladipo, in a separate post, is walking into a gym with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook with the caption, “revenge tour continues.”

The two were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016-17 season. Last season, Oladipo averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from the arc.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Landon Buford is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at landon.buford@att.net