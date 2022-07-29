Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Shows Off His `Shammgod' Dribble

Oladipo once again back on the grind in the offseason

Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod has one of the most respected dribble moves in basketball history. 

And Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has spent the offseason trying to perfect. 

Oladipo has been in the gym working to get back to all-star form following back-to-back injuries on his ‘revenge tour.’ He has been working with Joshua Dudley️, who goes by ‘Churchhboy’ on Instagram. 

Dudley is the Pro Elite Trainer at Fearless Training. He recently posted a video of Oladipo showcasing his "Shammgod combos" dribbles with the caption, “Is the Shammgod one [of] the best moves in basketball??”

“I think it’s a move that you should have if you are a basketball player in your arsenal,” Shammgod told The Shadow League. “It is almost unstoppable, so; I’m just honored that people recognize me for it.”

Oladipo, in a separate post, is walking into a gym with Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook with the caption, “revenge tour continues.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The two were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016-17 season. Last season, Oladipo averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from the arc.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Veteran Udonis Haslem details free agency meeting with the Heat. CLICK HERE.

How well would Kyrie Irving fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

LeBron James says Boston Celtics fans are racist. CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Landon Buford is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He can be reached at landon.buford@att.net

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18372285_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Linked In A Potential Trade

By Cory Nelson6 hours ago
USATSI_18390927_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Shows Off New Hairdo

By Shandel RichardsonJul 28, 2022 11:45 AM EDT
USATSI_17664550_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Turning Their Attention To John Collins?

By Cory NelsonJul 27, 2022 2:48 PM EDT
USATSI_18154021_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum On Kevin Durant Trade Speculation: `I Love The Guys That We Got'

By Shandel RichardsonJul 27, 2022 12:44 PM EDT
USATSI_18390908_168389536_lowres
News

Heat Still Trying To Remain Active In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Cory NelsonJul 27, 2022 12:22 PM EDT
USATSI_18152929_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Could Pursue Blake Griffin During Free Agency

By Cory NelsonJul 26, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
USATSI_18681178_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Enter The Kevin Durant Trade Talks

By Cory NelsonJul 25, 2022 12:03 PM EDT
USATSI_18374563_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Still Feels Slighted About Defensive Player Of The Year Award

By Shandel RichardsonJul 23, 2022 3:39 PM EDT