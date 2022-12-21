Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Still Working His Way Back

Oladipo got his first start of the season Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is still taking things slowly with guard Victor Oladipo.

Although Oladipo made his first start of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Chicago Bulls, the plan remains to be patient.

"I love where Vic is right now," Spoelstra said. "I didn't really want to do that (Tuesday). I wanted to keep him progressing and gaining confidence in his role coming off the bench. We had three starters out. At some point, I have to make a move and put him in the starting lineup."

Oladipo finished with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists but he only shot 4 of 13 from the field. Spoelstra said a favorable schedule allowed him to start Oladipo.

"As it was, I was playing guys huge minutes," Spoelstra said. "I wouldn't have done it if it wasn't clearly communicated with him and with the training staff and if we didn't have two days [off] after the last game, two days before the next game. But once we get fully healthy, I want to continue to having him gain more confidence in his role off the bench, which he's been doing great with."

