NBA Top Performances, Jan. 25: Anthony Davis Makes Return In Lakers' Victory Against Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis isn't used to playing off the bench.

After missing 20 games with a foot injury, the Lakers wanted to bring him along slowly. Instead, Davis started fast.

He scored 21 points in a 113-104 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

"It was definitely new for me since I've been playing," Davis said. "I told them, I said the last time I came off the bench was the 2012 Olympics."

The last time Davis actually played as a reserve was Dec. 18, 2003. He was playing at an MVP level this season before the injury five weeks ago. His return gives the Lakers an opportunity to compete for a playoff berth the second half of the season.

"Foot is fine. Ankle is fine. Body feels good," Davis said.

OTHERS:

-Damian Lillard led the Portland Trail Blaziers to a 134-124 victory against the Utah Jazz by scoring 60 points. He made 21 of 29 field goals, including nine 3-pointers. He also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

-Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards finished with 37 points on 12 of 25 shooting in a 111-102 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

-Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-95 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

