NBA Top Performers, Jan. 25: Damian Lillard Goes For Season-High 60 In Win Against Utah Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard didn't need overtime to reach the 60-point plateau.

He did it in four quarters in a 134-124 victory Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. It is the second-highest scoring game of the season behind the 71 points Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored earlier this month. Mitchell had 58 points at the end of regulation before scoring 13 in overtime.

“I think any time you score 60 points it’s special, but I think this one I just felt like it came pretty simple," Lillard said. “I thought I played the game as it should’ve been played. I knew we needed to win so I came out with a mentality to attack and be aggressive, but it wasn’t like I just came out on fire. It wasn’t one of those games.”

Lillard shot 21 of 29 from the field, including nine 3-pointers.

-After missing 20 games with a foot injury, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis had 21 points in a 113-104 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

-Trae Young had 33 points and 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 137-132 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards finished with 37 points on 12 of 25 shooting in a 111-102 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

-Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a 113-95 victory against the Sacramento Kings.

