Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams And Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Share Emotional Moment

The Miami Heat face Silas and the Rockets Thursday in Houston. Silas' father, Paul and NBA great, died Sunday.

The Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets Thursday, but it will continue a week of emotions for Rockets coach Stephen Silas.

Silas learned his father, Paul, died Sunday. He was 79. Silas won three NBA championships during his playing career.

The younger Silas coach the Rockets to victory against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday. After the game, Silas and Suns coach Monty Williams shared an emotional that captivated the NBA. Williams lost his wife in a car accident in 2016.

The Heat play the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday before facing the Rockets.

"We mourn the passing of former NBA All-Star and head coach Paul Silas," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. "Paul's lasting contributions to the game are seen through the many players and coaches he inspired, including his son, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas. We send our deepest condolences to Paul's family."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com