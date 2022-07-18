Report: Washington Wizards Could Creep Into Race For Kevin Durant Race

Like the rest of the NBA, the Washington Wizards are paying close attention to the Kevin Durant situation in Brooklyn Nets.

The Wizards can offer something other teams around the league are unable to: a chance to play at home. Durant, who the Miami Heat are also targeting during free agency, is from the D.C. area and this could play a factor, according to Hoopswire.com.

"Several sources even have told Hoops Wire to keep an eye on the Wizards, who could make a major push," Hoops Wire's Sam Amico. "Durant is a DC product, too. He may not be upset about playing at home alongside Bradley Beal."

The Wizards would have a hard time coming up with the assets in order to lure Durant, especially if they want to pair him with All-Star guard Bradley Beal. They would almost certainly have to get a third team involved and be prepared to offer all of their young players (Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura) for any chance at Durant.

The window of moving Durant is shortening. ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski went on Get Up! Monday morning to explain the latest on the Nets’ future with Durant.

“As each day goes by, the Nets running it back does get likelier,” Wojnarowski said. “If Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn and said, ‘Hey, I’ve changed my mind. I want to be here; I’m committed to this,’ then of course they would want him to stay. But if Kevin Durant’s not doing that, you’re still trying to trade him. You want players who want to be there, you don’t want the environment to be filled with unhappy players. But they’ve got to get value for him, and significant trade value.”

