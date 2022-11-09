Shaquille O'Neal Lists The Three Regrets Of His Playing Career
Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal little to regret about his playing career.
He's one of the league's greatest players and won four NBA championships, including helping lead the Heat to their first in 2006. During a recent interview on the Graham Bensinger podcast, O'Neal listed the top regrets from his playing days.
There's two regrets, actually three," O'Neal said. "Missing 5,000 free throws, not passing WIlt Chamberlain in points and not being higher on the scoring list. Those are my only three regrets."
O'Neal made 5,395 of 11,252 free throws during his 19-year career, becoming one of the worst shooters in league history. He is No. 8 on the all-time scoring list with 28,596, one spot behind Chamberlain (31,419).
"When it comes to basketball conversations, I'm very arrogant," O'Neal said. "I only want to hear my name. So when they say who's the most dominant player ever, I want them to say my name. I don't want them to be like, `Ugh, maybe Wilt? Maybe Shaq?' That don't fly with me. I want them to say Shaq."'
MORE HEAT RELATED ARTICLES
How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Blazers loss. CLICK HERE
Read More
Heat still lacking production at power forward. CLICK HERE
Could the Heat land Kevin Durant? CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com