Shaquille O'Neal Lists The Three Regrets Of His Playing Career

Former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal little to regret about his playing career.

He's one of the league's greatest players and won four NBA championships, including helping lead the Heat to their first in 2006. During a recent interview on the Graham Bensinger podcast, O'Neal listed the top regrets from his playing days.

There's two regrets, actually three," O'Neal said. "Missing 5,000 free throws, not passing WIlt Chamberlain in points and not being higher on the scoring list. Those are my only three regrets."

O'Neal made 5,395 of 11,252 free throws during his 19-year career, becoming one of the worst shooters in league history. He is No. 8 on the all-time scoring list with 28,596, one spot behind Chamberlain (31,419).

"When it comes to basketball conversations, I'm very arrogant," O'Neal said. "I only want to hear my name. So when they say who's the most dominant player ever, I want them to say my name. I don't want them to be like, `Ugh, maybe Wilt? Maybe Shaq?' That don't fly with me. I want them to say Shaq."'

