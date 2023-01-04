Skip Bayless Has Rare Praise Toward LeBron James

The frequent critic of James finally had good words for him on Undisputed

FOX Sports analyst Skip Bayless has been known for his constant critique of former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James. Other than Tom Brady, there is no other athlete Bayless has more prominence for name-dropping than James.

So it came as a shock to see Bayless commend James’ recent performances during a solo Tuesday morning segment of Undisputed.

“What LeBron James has done, as he has turned 38 years of age, is just extraordinary,” Bayless said. “I have watched LeBron as closely as anyone out there. I don’t miss a LeBron game. He looks better than ever and his body looks sensational to me. He still plays bully ball with the best of them.”

Bayless ends his nine-minute speech with words of encouragement and admiration toward James, who faces the Heat Wednesday in Los Angeles.

“LeBron I’m here to tell you a skeptic has been turned into a fan,” Bayless said. “Keep it up, because you can keep it up.”

James had 43 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the Lakers’ win against the Charlotte Hornets Monday night. This was after a 47-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday. He is the first player since Michael Jordan to have back-to-back 40 point games at 35 years or older. Bayless marveling at these feats may show he is turning a new leaf in his criticism of James.

However, some think it is just to divert from his comments about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving the game to be postponed. Bayless immediately questioned the scheduling of the game instead of concern for Hamlin.

Bayless apologized but he is still largely condemned for his words.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.