Takeaways From The Miami Heat Win Against Los Angeles Clippers

The Heat are two games above .500 for the first time this season

The Miami Heat have won two straight games after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 Monday and improved their road record to 8-10.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Bam Adebayo saved the day by finishing with 31 points, scoring nine of them in the fourth quarter.

“Bam was just Mr. Reliable all game long,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He was able to really help us control the game from a paint standpoint.”

He also had 13 rebounds, giving him his 17th double-double of the season.

-Tyler Herro followed up his big New Year’s Eve night with 23 points, his third straight 20-point game. He also had five 3-pointers, four of them in the second quarter.

-Victor Oladipo might be returning back to his old self. After a 23-point game, he scored 15 off the bench. It was his second-highest scoring output of the season. He also played solid defense, including a huge steal from John Wall which resulted in a fast-break layup for Gabe Vincent.

“That's the way we win games on defense,” Herro said. “Victor Oladipo was a menace on defense.”

-Kyle Lowry continued to struggle. After a string of solid games in December and November, Lowry was kept to single-digit points for a third straight time.

-Jimmy Butler had trouble finding his groove. He finished with nine points, the first time this season he was kept to single-digits. He shot 25 percent from the field, including 0 for 2 from the 3-point line.

