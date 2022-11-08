The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014

Can you imagine LeBron James and Stephen Curry as teammates?

It almost happened in the summer of 2014 when James finished what was his final season with the Miami Heat. A recent report by The Athletic detailed the Warriors' interest in James, who led the Heat to two NBA titles in four straight Finals appearances from 2010-14.

“In 2014, the Warriors wanted in on the [LeBron] sweepstakes," The Athletic's Marcus Thompson wrote. "His contract in Miami was ending and he was taking meetings, allowing teams to make their pitches. The Warriors wanted in. They had just lost the first-round series to the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games. Had just fired Mark Jackson and hired Steve Kerr as coach. They were in search of that next element to put them over the hump. The Warriors worked behind the scenes to get a meeting with LeBron. Couldn’t do it. James’ agent Rich Paul met with the Rockets, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns that summer. He eventually announced he was returning to Cleveland.”

After leaving Miami, James led the Cavaliers to a championship in 2016. He has since grabbed a title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

